“Poetry can be powerful”: Apple TV+’s ‘Dickinson’ will wrap after upcoming third season

With a new teaser, Apple TV+ has announced that the third and final season of its Peabody-winning series Dickinson will debut on Friday, November 5.

The show, which is co-executive produced by star Hailee Steinfeld, presents a new origin story for arguably America’s most famous female poet, Emily Dickinson.

The new footage shows Emily’s family at odds as the country is torn apart by the Civil War. One scene shows Emily — likely pulling a Mulan — suited up as a Union Soldier in the heat of a battle.

The teaser also shows Emily striving to leave a legacy behind, telling Wiz Khalifa‘s personification of Death, “I believe poetry can be powerful. Even more powerful than you.”

The series also stars Emmy and Tony winner Jane Krakowski and veteran character actor Toby Huss, and this season will see Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman playing Sylvia Plath, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Ziwe, who also co-writes this season, as Sojourner Truth.

