Police reform hits cop show writers' rooms with CBS partnership

‘S.W.A.T.’ – Jordin Althaus/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Today, CBS Television Studios, which airs hit police-themed shows like S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods, announced it’s partnering with the law enforcement and public safety advisory group 21CP Solutions to consult with the network’s show writers.

The decision comes in the wake of massive protests against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The advisors from 21CP include, “former senior law enforcement officials, civil rights scholars, lawyers, academics, and community thought leaders in police reform and public safety,” according to the network.

“Providing our writing staffs with the best and most knowledgeable technical advisers offers more inclusivity and perspective,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, Executive Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, ViacomCBS in a statement. “With deeper and richer narratives, our shows can convey experiences that are more authentic to the communities they depict.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.