Positive COVID-19 tests halt 'Dear White People' production

Creator Justin Simien, Ashley Blaine Featherson, on set/Beth Dubber/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Netflix comedy Dear White People has become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline reports that production on the series, which has been filming its fourth and final season in Los Angeles, has paused for two weeks after several crew members tested positive for the virus.

The infected people, “are currently under quarantine, and other staff members have been notified,” a spokesperson for Lionsgate, the series’ producer, tells the entertainment website. “We are following the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place, and the series will not be shooting for the next two weeks while quarantine measures are observed”.

The fourth and final season of Dear White People will premiere sometime this year on Netflix.

By George Costantino

