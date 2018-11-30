'Possession of Hannah Grace' tops this weekend's new releases

Claire Folger/©2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Possession of Hannah Grace — This supernatural horror film stars Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell as an ex-cop who takes a job working the graveyard shift at a city hospital morgue. There, she encounters an evil entity inhabiting one of the corpses. Newcomer Kirby Johnson also stars, along with Castle‘s Stana Katic and Friday Night Lights‘ Grey Damon. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Anna and the Apocalypse — Newcomer Ella Hunt plays the titular character in this bizarre musical about a high school girl and her friends who “stab…slash…and sing,” their way through a zombie apocalypse threatening their sleepy little town. Rated R.

* Head Full of Honey — Nick Nolte stars in this drama about a widowed, Alzheimer-stricken grandfather who takes one final road trip to Venice with his granddaughter — played by Nolte’s real-life daughter, Sophie Lane Nolte, making her film debut. Matt Dillon and Emily Mortimer co-star. Rated PG-13.

* DriverX — An out-of-work middle-aged man — played by Better Call Saul‘s Patrick Fabian — takes a job driving for an Uber-like rideshare company — called DriverX — to help support his wife and two daughters. Tanya Clarke also stars. Not rated.