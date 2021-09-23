‘Power’ alum Omari Hardwick joins J-Lo’s assassin film ‘Mother’; Eddie Murphy inks new deal with Amazon

Courtesy of Starz

Jennifer Lopez is getting some major backup on her upcoming Netflix project.

Variety has learned that Power star Omari Hardwick has joined the cast of Mother, Lopez’s new thriller that follows her as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. Hardwick joins Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, who were also announced. He will play an FBI agent who is also an ally of Lopez’s character. A release date for Mother has yet to be announced.

In other news, Eddie Murphy is extending his relationship with Amazon Studios, Deadline reports. Following the success of Murphy’s film, Coming 2 America, which Amazon said was the “most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend” in March 2021, the studio has inked a three-picture first-look film deal with the actor. As part of the new pact, Murphy will star in three films for the studio and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios. There is no word yet on Murphy’s next project for Amazon.

Finally, ICYMI, John Boyega has joined the cast of Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s upcoming feature The Woman King. Boyega shared the news on Instagram, along with some details on his role and the film.

“I will be joining this incredible cast as King Ghezo,” Boyega wrote. “The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in West Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.”

Boyega joins Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch, who were previously announced.

