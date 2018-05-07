“Power” star Naturi Naughton says relationships will be 'torn apart' in Season 5 Urban

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the season five premiere of Power, series star Naturi Naughton is telling fans to “get ready.”

Naughton, who portrays Tasha St. Patrick, the estranged wife of wealthy nightclub owner and protagonist James St. Patrick, told ABC News what fans can expect from the show, which is executive produced and co-stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“Expect for relationships to be torn apart. Expect for drama between Tasha and Ghost,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite seasons, but it’s also the most emotional, so get ready.”

Naughton also shed light on the storyline of her onscreen son, Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr. Last season, Tariq fell into the drug world, and Naturi says that in Season 5 he’s still “acting a hot mess” — even after the shocking death of his onscreen sister, Raina, played Donshea Hopkins.

Power fans may remember that 50 Cent, who portrays Kanan on the series, told fans they shouldn’t get too comfortable, since he wants to end the series after Season 7.

He told ABC News last July that, “in the very beginning, when [executives] talked about how long do you think the series is going to last, I said seven. It’s going to go seven.”

Naughton said she’d be “sad” if the show ended.

“I love my job and I love my show, but at the same time we’ve had a great run, so I’m blessed,” she added.

Power returns to Starz July 1.