Pranks, blank faces, and Stevie Wonder: Thursday night's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was a “Scandal” send-off

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel’s entire show on Thursday night was dedicated to the series finale of the ABC television series Scandal, which preceded his late-night program.

The show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, and its entire cast was on hand for the event.

Rhimes and her leading lady Kerry Washington were the first to sit down with Jimmy, and Rhimes explained she knew the moment she met Washington that she was going to be Olivia Pope.

The problem for Washington, is she didn’t know it yet.

“My producing partner Betsy Beers always says I have one of those faces where when I get excited I start writing inside my head,” Rhimes explained. “So my face goes blank — so people think I don’t like them as opposed to: ‘She’s really excited.'”

“Oh!” Washington said, bemoaning “sleepless nights” spent waiting to find out if she’d got the part. “I did not at all think that I was the one.”

Washington said, “It was so beautifully and brilliantly written. And also, black girls — I mean we weren’t getting material like that in this town…But at the time, it was like the diamond in the rough that is Hollywood. So, I really really wanted this opportunity, but I had no idea that the first meeting went so well!”

One of the revelations on the show was that a Stevie Wonder song heard during the series’ closing moments was custom made by the famous Scandal fan. “What if you’d hated it?” Jimmy asked Rhimes, before mock-singing, “‘Scandal!/I light a candle!'”

The cast of the show appeared and explained amid the series’ drama, they were ruthlessly pranked by co-star Josh Malina. Knowing this, Kimmel rigged an elaborate prank starring the actor, that made it seem a visit with an elderly fan took a terrible turn.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.