Pretty in pink: Check out Margot Robbie in her ‘Barbie’ Dream Car

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie has been given a release date of July 21, 2023, and with Warner Bros.’ announcement came the first image of Margot Robbie as the titular toy come to life.

Oscar nominee Robbie, who produced the movie, is seen smiling in the driver’s seat of a classic pink Corvette, which, as you might imagine, is Barbie’s Dream Car.

As reported, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as SNL‘s Kate McKinnon, tick…tick..BOOM!‘s Alexandra Shipp, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and And Just Like That… actor Hari Nef.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

