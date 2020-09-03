'Pretty Little Liars' reboot in the works

Jamie Trueblood/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been three years since Pretty Little Liars wrapped up its seven-season run on Freeform, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that a new take on the hit series is in the works.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is said to be spearheading the project, which will feature an all-new story and fresh new characters.

No networks are attached to the project as of yet, but sources tell THR that HBO Max is being targeted as a possible home for the revival.

Pretty Little Liars aired on Freeform for seven seasons between 2010-2017, and spawned several spinoffs: Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood in 2014 and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019. Each lasted just one season.

Pretty Little Liars castmates Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse held a virtual reunion back in May, and at the time, Hale said she was open to the idea of a PLL series or movie, just not in the near future.

“I feel like we’d need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road,” she she told Entertainment Weekly.

By George Costantino

