Prince death investigation closed with no criminal charges filed

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com(CARVER COUNTY, Minn.) — No criminal charges will be filed in Prince’s overdose death and the investigation has been closed, officials revealed during a press conference Thursday.

Speaking at the Carver County, Minnesota Justice Center in Chaska, county attorney Mark Metz said the late musician thought he was taking the painkiller Vicodin, for which he did not have a prescription, and was unaware he was actually taking counterfeit pills that had been illegally laced with the prescription painkiller fentanyl, which is some 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Despite an “intensive investigation,” Metz said officials were unable to determine who provided Prince with the drugs that killed him, and so were ending their investigation.

The announcement comes just two days before the two-year anniversary of Prince’s death on April 21. 2016. His body was discovered at his Paisley Park residence and studios in Chanhassen, located in Carver County, about a half-hour southwest of Minneapolis. Six weeks later, his cause of death was ruled to be a fentanyl overdose.

Earlier Thursday, Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg agreed to pay a $30,000 civil fine and submit to two years’ monitoring by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Investigative records unsealed in April of 2017 revealed Schulenberg allegedly prescribed oxycodone for Prince but put the prescription in the name of the artist’s longtime friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, “for Prince’s privacy.” He was consequently facing alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

Both officials and Schulenberg noted that the settlement isn’t an admission of liability. Federal officials also noted they “did not make any concessions regarding the legitimacy of the claims.”

