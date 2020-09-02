Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ink deal with Netflix

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are becoming film and TV producers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a deal with Netflix to produce films and series, including docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming, a source close to the couple tells ABC News.

Their priority will be creating programs that resonate with their values and highlight issues on which their nonprofit, Archewill, will also focus.

Currently there are several projects in development, including a nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, the source added.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Meghan and Harry told The New York Times in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Earlier this year, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, stepped back as “senior members” of the royal family and relocated with their 15-month-old son, Archie, from the United Kingdom to California.

Although they’ve kept a low profile since arriving in the United States, the duke and duchess have made several outings for charity and Meghan has made a commencement speech and conducted two interviews around the importance of voting.

The source told ABC News that Meghan, who previously starred in the USA series Suits, has no plans to return to acting. However, several months ago she did provide voice-over work for the Disneynature documentary, Elephants.

Meanwhile, Harry recently made his Netflix debut in the documentary Rising Phoenix, about the Paralympic Games. In 2005, he created a documentary The Forgotten Kingdom — Prince Harry in Lesotho, to raise awareness of the issues plaguing the African kingdom.

By Zoe Magee & Lesley Messer

