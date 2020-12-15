Prince Harry, Meghan to host holiday podcast special as part of new deal with Spotify

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are adding another title to their ever-expanding list of roles since stepping down from Britain’s royal family: podcast hosts.

Harry and Meghan have signed a multi-year partnership with Spotify that will see the Sussexes both hosting and producing podcasts with the goal of building “community through shared experience, narratives and values,” according to Spotify.

The partnership with Spotify will fall under the Sussexes’ new production company, Archewell Audio, described by Spotify as an “audio-first production company.”

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Prince Harry and Meghan said in a statement released by Spotify. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Archewell is the name of Harry and Meghan’s nonprofit venture, which they announced in April.

The name of the Sussexes’ nonprofit has a connection to their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May.

The first podcast from Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio brand will debut later this month. It will be a holiday special hosted by the couple that will feature, “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year,” according to Spotify.

By Katie Kindelan

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

