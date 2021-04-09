Prince Phillip memorialized by Netflix and ‘The Crown’

Netflix/Des Willie(LONDON) — Netflix, which brought the drama of Britain’s Royal Family to millions of people with its Emmy-winning hit The Crown, is mourning the death of Prince Philip, who died at age 99. Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, who both portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh at different points in his life on the show, have also sounded off.

In a statement to Newsweek, Menzies wrote: “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare.” Menzies then quoted The Bard’s As You Like It: “O good old man! How well in thee appears

The constant service of the antique world…” concluding it with “Rest in Peace.”

A representative for Smith expressed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II to the U.K.’s Express, adding, “Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it.” The statement concluded, “Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”

Netflix released a statement as well, noting, “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time.”

Jonathan Pryce will be the next actor to portray the late Prince Philip as The Crown continues.

By Stephen Iervolino

