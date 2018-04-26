Priyanka Chopra on the return of “Quantico”, and her pal Meghan Markle's royal wedding

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — ABC’s Quantico returns tonight, and with it, its female lead, international star Priyanka Chopra.

For season three, her character Alex Parrish recruits a team of former spy pals to undertake a dangerous rescue mission. But Chopra’s also involved in another hush-hush international operation: the May 19 wedding of Priyanka’s pal, Meghan Markle, to Prince Harry.

Chopra won’t be in the wedding party but will be a guest.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Chopra said of the couple’s relationship, adding, “I think it made the world sit up a little bit, and believe in fairy tales again.”

She said of Markle, “Well, just like anybody would be happy for their friend, I’m really happy that — I wish her the best. She’s an amazing girl. The world is responding to her because she deserves it. She’s a real, very relatable girl and that’s what I’ve loved about her always, and I really, really wish her the best.”

As for Quantico, we pick up tonight with her character being called out of hiding “living la dolce vita” in Italy to save a kidnapped friend.

“I’m very excited about the show this year,” Chopra enthuses. “If people haven’t seen season one and two, you don’t have to have seen it to get into season 3. This is the right time to start watching, because we’ve…revamped it. We’re setting up a whole new team, so it’s going to be secret sexy spy show that everyone loves.”



Quantico, which also stars Blair Underwood and a new cast member, Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

