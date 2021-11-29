Producer teases three more movies with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

©2021 CTMG/Matt Kennedy

For fans of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man who were worried by recent comments he made to GQ about envisioning a life “without the lycra,” rest easy.

Amy Pascal, who produced Sony Pictures’ Spidey movies, including the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home says Holland is here to stay.

In lycra, no less.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel [Studios],” she tells Fandango of Far From Home.“

Pascal elaborated, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” she noted.

“Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Sony retains the rights to Spider-Man. But under a unique partnership, Sony Pictures shared Holland’s web-slinger with Disney-owned Marvel Studios, starting with his first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Since then, Holland’s movies have been co-productions between Sony and Marvel Studios, but there were headlines in 2019 that that partnership could be in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Sony had seen success with non-Disney affiliated Marvel movies like Spider-Verse, Venom, and has Mobius on deck, but until a post-credits scene in the recent sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, these existed outside of Disney and without Holland.

The post-credit scene hinted that Tom Hardy‘s shape-shifting anti-hero might soon share the screen with Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a future, MCU-linked film.

What a tangled web, to quote The Bard.

No Way Home swings into theaters December 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.