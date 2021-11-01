Production on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ begins, official cast revealed

Disney+

It’s a Halloween miracle: Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is officially underway.

Disney announced Monday that the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1993 movie has begun filming in Rhode Island, with stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

The film, which will arrive on Disney+ next fall, is directed by Anne Fletcher, director of Step Up, 27 Dresses, and The Proposal.

“Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow,” Fletcher said in a press release. “And how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous additions to the cast?”

Returning alongside Midler, Parker and Najimy from the original Hocus Pocus is Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson.

New additions to the cast include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as, respectively, Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who will come face-to-face with the Sanderson sisters.

Rounding out the list of new cast members are Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Veep alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, plus Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

