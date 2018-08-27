Production reportedly halted on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

(L-R) Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Michael Rooker/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Following the firing of director James Gunn, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been put on hold.

Insiders say crew members, who were gathering for pre-production on the film, have been dismissed for the time being and were told they’re free to look for new work. Marvel and Disney are reportedly “regrouping” as they look for a filmmaker to replace Gunn.

In July, Gunn — who directed and wrote the first two Guardians films — was fired after old, offensive tweets of his were unearthed. The cast of the film, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, rallied in support of Gunn, while fans started a petition to ask Disney — Marvel and ABC News’ parent company — to reinstate him.

Despite their pleas, it does not appear that Gunn will be re-hired.

A release date had not been set for Guardians Vol. 3, but principal photography was supposed to begin this winter.

