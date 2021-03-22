‘Promising Young Woman’ Oscar nominated director Emerald Fennell conjuring script for DC Comics character Zatanna

Fennell directing Carey Mulligan on the set of “Promising Young Woman”/Focus Features(LOS ANGELES) — After making Oscar history by being the only woman nominated in the Best Director category for a directorial debut, Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell’s next trick will be to bring a magical comics heroine to life.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Fennell will write the script for Zatanna, a feature based on the DC Comics character of the same name, a woman well versed in the magic arts. The film is being produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot company, which incidentally is developing an HBO Max series about another magic wielding character with whom Zatanna is sometimes paired in comics pages: John Constantine.

Zatanna Zatara first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1964. Her “day job” as a stage magician provides cover for her actual reality-bending abilities.

Her character has also appeared in a comic team-up series called Justice League Dark, which gathers DC’s heroes who deal in the supernatural and the occult, including Constantine.

By Stephen Iervolino

