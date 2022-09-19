“Proud to represent”: Sandra Oh attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as part of Canadian delegation

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actress Sandra Oh was among the many public figures who attended Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral in London on Monday.

The Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star, 51, who was born in Canada and also has U.S. citizenship, was seen joining the procession inside Westminster Abbey as part of Canada’s delegation to the queen’s state funeral.

Oh was extended an invite to the historic event as an officer of the Order of Canada, a title bestowed on her in June for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad,” according to the Canadian governor general’s website.

The Order of Canada is the second-highest civilian honor in Canada and is given to those who have made extraordinary contributions to the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the official list of delegation members to the queen’s funeral in a news release on Sept. 15.

Oh joined Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simon, musician Gregory Charles and Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury, as well as several others, at the queen’s funeral proceedings.

Following the funeral, the actress took to Instagram to share a post about the day’s event.

The post included a photo of Oh in a black dress, hat and Order of Canada insignia; a snap of the actress with other Order of Canada and Cross of Valour recipients; and a screengrab of herself from Westminster Abbey.

“Proud to represent,” she wrote in the caption with the Canadian flag emoji.

The queen’s funeral on Monday concluded 10 days of mourning and somber events following her passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended the throne in 1952 and in June celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as queen.

