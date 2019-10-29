“Pumping iron” with Chris Pratt convinced Schwarzenegger to give Pratt permission to marry daughter Katherine

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — You probably know box office star Chris Pratt recently tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of another action movie legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Terminator: Dark Fate star spoke proudly about his new son-in-law, and how he and Pratt bonded over a little gym time. Arnold said Pratt is, “not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star in and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

Schwarzenegger added, to laughs, “But, you know, I was, like, blown away when my daughter was telling me that she’s going out with him because I was saying…’Do you have to be so competitive? I mean, do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, bigger than me? Who’s in bigger movies than me…that makes more money than me and — What is going on here?”

Arnold explained, “I get along with him really well, and of course, the first thing that when we met, he says, “Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron!”

“Were you impressed?” Kimmel asked. “Was that part of how you decided whether he could be a part of your family or not?”

“Pumping iron was the decision-making factor,” Arnold joked. “Absolutely.”

With the combined DNA of the biggest box office draw of the ’80s and 90s and Pratt’s billion-dollar-grossing career in both the Marvel and Jurassic Park franchises, a potential Schwarzenegger/Pratt baby could very well be the biggest box office draw in human history. No pressure, kids.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.

