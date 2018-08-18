“Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra confirms engagement to pop star Nick Jonas

Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty Images(MUMBAI) — Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and pop star Nick Jonas are finally Instagram official: The couple confirmed their rumored engagement with a posting on Chopra’s social media.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings,” Chopra, 36, wrote, captioning a photo of herself and Nick, 25. She’s wearing a traditional Indian outfit, but is sporting a large diamond ring on her finger. The couple is shown standing in front of a hedge decorated with the intertwined initials “N” and “P.”

She also posted a photo of herself looking adoringly into Jonas’ eyes, with her ring prominently displayed. “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” reads the caption. The singer posted the same photo with the caption, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

People magazine reports that the couple celebrated their engagement with a party in Mumbai, India, attended by both their families. Chopra shared a gallery of photos from the party, known as a roka ceremony, including a photo of Jonas’ parents posing with Chopra’s mom and brother.

In one photo, which People says was taken during a Hindu prayer ceremony known as a “pruja,” the couple is shown wearing traditional Indian garb.

A friend of Priyanka’s, Anusha Dandekar, posted a photo of herself posing with couple. She wrote, “I always knew one thing was certain, she deserved true love. Then her Prince came along for real… not to rescue her because god knows she does that all on her own and HOW! But someone to love her the way she loves, laugh with her endlessly, keep it [100] & live the happily ever after that everyone who wants to love and be loved deserve.”

She added, “I am beyond happy for you @priyankachopra @nickjonas you make love look so easy, beautiful & special… Congratulations.”

