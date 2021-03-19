Quarantine gains: Luke Evans posts shredded “after” pic

Mike Marsland/WireImage(LONDON) — While many of us have been battling the “quarantine 15,” Luke Evans has gone the other way. The Beauty and the Beast actor just posted to Instagram a “before and after” shot to show off his workout gains.

For the record, even his “before” was enviable, but his “after” has him showing off some serious action movie hero muscles.

“8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021,” the actor captioned the side-by-side “Flashback Friday” pics. “I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge,” he added, with a reminder that age is just a number: “#Nearly42”.

By Stephen Iervolino

