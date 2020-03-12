'Queer Eye' gets sixth season green light before fifth season debut

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of its fifth season, Netflix has already picked up Queer Eye for a sixth, according to Variety.

Season six will find the Fab Five heading to Austin, where the streamer says they’ll “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The series, a reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, who give advice on Food & Wine, Interior Design, Grooming, culture and fashion, respectively.

Season five of Queer Eye is set to launch this summer.

