Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniela welcome second child

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniela, had an extra special fourth of July this year: They welcomed a baby daughter on July 2.

The filmmaker, 59, and his actress, model, and singer wife, 38, broke the happy news to People in a statement.

The pair met in 2009, and got engaged in June 2017. They married the following year, and welcomed their first child, son Leo, in February of 2020, after Daniela appeared in the director’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

Speaking of, Tarantino once told Jimmy Kimmel that Leo wasn’t named after that film’s star, Leonardo DiCaprio, explaining, “We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio — which, nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t.” Tarantino said the boy was named after his wife’s grandfather, and also because “in our hearts, he’s our little lion.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.