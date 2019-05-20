Quentin Tarantino urges Cannes crowd not to spoil 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Photo Credit: ANDREW COOPER; © 2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Much like Joe and Anthony Russo did for their Avengers: Endgame, Quentin Tarantino is urging those who are about to see his latest film not to spoil it.

While certainly softer than #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, Tarantino’s open letter to the Cannes Film Festival crowd who will see his hush-hush new movie Tuesday night is no less direct. “I love Cinema. You love Cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” he said in the missive posted to social media.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you.”

The Oscar winner signed off with “#NoSpoilersInHollywood”.

Not much is known about Once Upon a Time, save that it takes place in 1969, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading TV star, and Brad Pitt as his friend and stunt double. Their story apparently intersects with the Charles Manson murders that shook Hollywood. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate who — at least in real life — was murdered while pregnant with the child of director Roman Polanski by some of Manson’s cult members.



Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Luke Perry also star. The film opens July 26.

