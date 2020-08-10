Rachael Ray and family safe after home ravaged by fire

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and local authorities are assessing the damage done to her home after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

A representative of Ray, Charlie Dougiello, confirms to ABC News that firefighters were combatting a blaze that tore through her home on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne, New York, around 8 p.m. ET.

Dougiell said in a statement, “Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

No further information, such as the origin of the blaze or the extent of the damage, has been made public. Ray’s representative says he will “provide updates as I know.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.