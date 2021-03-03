Rachel Lindsay reacts to fellow 'Bachelor' contestant Taylor Nolan's offensive tweets

ABC Press(NEW YORK) — Rachel Lindsay isn’t letting up on her criticism of The Bachelor franchise amid ongoing controversies involving seemingly racist comments.

Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, used the latest episode of her Higher Learning podcast, which she co-hosts with Van Lathan, to respond to newly resurfaced tweets from Taylor Nolan, who appeared alongside Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

The tweets, posted between 2011 and 2012, contained insults aimed at minority groups, along with homophobic and fat-phobic slurs.

Nolan, 27, has since apologized for the tweets in a 30-minute video posted on Instagram, acknowledging they were “wrong and are hurtful.”

Alongside the clip she wrote, “I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work…I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my ~journey~ since way before going the bachelor.”

Lindsay, on Tuesday said she was “shocked and disappointed” by the old social media posts, especially given that Nolan has since been “very outspoken about all the inequalities and injustices within the [Bachelor] franchise.”

However, she stressed she has “the same energy with Taylor that I have with anybody who does something that’s wrong.”

“You’re never going to hear me say, ‘Cancel this person. This person is done. I’m done with them,'” she said, referring to her earlier comments about Bachelor host Chris Harrison and current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. “What you’ll hear my say is, ‘We have to hold this person accountable.'”

Lindsay also suggested the franchise put The Bachelorette‘s upcoming season on hold until it regroups and brings the show “back to us in a way that we can all enjoy it like we used to.”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.