Rachel Zegler finally invited to the Academy Awards — as a presenter

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has just guaranteed West Side Story star Rachel Zegler‘s seat at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the actress, who was famously snubbed for a ticket to the Big Dance, now has been invited to join the festivities as a presenter.

Doing so, obviously guarantees Zegler a seat.

The 20-year-old, who played María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg‘s remake, broke the “unvitation” news a few days ago on social media, when a fan made reference to what she’ll be wearing.

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she replied.

Zegler’s fans immediately protested, offering her ideas for a possible workaround.

The star replied, “i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

The actress added, “i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes.”

It looks like Rachel got her “miracle.”

Zegler had told fans that she was currently overseas shooting, but the trade says the producers of her upcoming Snow White live-action film are moving her schedule so she can get to the podium on time.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards airs this Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

