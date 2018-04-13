“Rampage” and “Truth or Dare” among this week's new releases

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the movies opening in wide release Friday:

* Rampage — Dwayne Johnson stars as a primatologist Davis Okoye, who shares a bond with a gentle gorilla named George. But after a rogue genetic experiment turns George and other animals into a giant raging monsters, Okoye, along with geneticist Kate Caldwell — played by Naomi Harris — must try and prevent a global catastrophe. Rated PG-13.

* Truth or Dare — The titular game, played among a group of friends — portrayed by Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron — turns deadly when someone — or something — punishes any player who either tells a lie or refuses the dare. Rated PG-13.

* Isle of Dogs — Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand and Scarlet Johansson lead the all-star voice cast in Wes Anderson’s animated film about a boy’s search for his lost dog. Rated PG-13.

* Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero — This CGI-animated adventure is based on the true story of a stray dog — named Sgt. Stubby — that goes on to become a hero of World War I. The voice cast includes Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gérard Depardieu. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Borg vs. McEnroe — This drama is based on the real-life 1980s tennis rivalry between the easygoing Björn Borg and the volatile John McEnroe — played by Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf, respectively. Stellan Skarsgård also stars. Rated R.

* The Rider — Rodeo rider Lane Scott appears as himself in this biopic about the riding accident that ended his rodeo career, leaving him to search for a new purpose. Rated R.

