“Rampage” edges out “A Quiet Place” at the box office with $34.5 million weekend

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Rampage muscled its way past last week’s champ, A Quiet Place, with an estimated $34.5 million weekend at the box office. The film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, added an estimated $114.1 million overseas.

A Quiet Place finished a close second, delivering an estimated $32.6 million, bringing its earnings stateside to just under $100 million, putting it on a track to become Paramount’s highest grossing film since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

Another of this week’s debuts, the horror film Truth or Dare, landed in third place, earning an estimated $19 million, followed by Ready Player One finishing in fourth place with an estimated $11.2 million.

The R-rated comedy Blockers rounded out the top five, raking in an estimated $10.3 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Rampage, $34.5 million

2. A Quiet Place, $32.6 million

3. Truth or Dare, $19 million

4. Ready Player One, $11.2 million

5. Blockers, $10.3 million

6. Black Panther, $5.3 million

7. Isle of Dogs, $5 million

8. I Can Only Imagine, $3.8 million

9. Acrimony, $3.7 million

10. Chappaquiddick, $3 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.