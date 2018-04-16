“Rampage” edges out “A Quiet Place” at the box office with $34.5 million weekend
(LOS ANGELES) — Rampage muscled its way past last week’s champ, A Quiet Place, with an estimated $34.5 million weekend at the box office. The film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, added an estimated $114.1 million overseas.
A Quiet Place finished a close second, delivering an estimated $32.6 million, bringing its earnings stateside to just under $100 million, putting it on a track to become Paramount’s highest grossing film since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.
Another of this week’s debuts, the horror film Truth or Dare, landed in third place, earning an estimated $19 million, followed by Ready Player One finishing in fourth place with an estimated $11.2 million.
The R-rated comedy Blockers rounded out the top five, raking in an estimated $10.3 million.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
1. Rampage, $34.5 million
2. A Quiet Place, $32.6 million
3. Truth or Dare, $19 million
4. Ready Player One, $11.2 million
5. Blockers, $10.3 million
6. Black Panther, $5.3 million
7. Isle of Dogs, $5 million
8. I Can Only Imagine, $3.8 million
9. Acrimony, $3.7 million
10. Chappaquiddick, $3 million
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.