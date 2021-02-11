Ray Fisher praises Charisma Carpenter for speaking out against Joss Whedon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ray Fisher expressed his support for Charisma Carpenter, following her Twitter post in which she detailed alleged “abuse” she suffered under creator Joss Whedon while working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel.

On Wednesday, the Justice League actor retweeted Carpenter’s post, which included the hashtag #ISupportRayFisher, writing, “Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know.”

“I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation,” he continued. “Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs. ‘It is time.’ #IStandWithCharisma.”

Fisher, 33, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in the DC film, repeatedly accused Whedon and two producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, of misconduct.

Two of Carpenter’s Buffy co-stars, including lead Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s little sister, Dawn, have also voiced their support for the 50-year-old actress.

