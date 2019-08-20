Re-enter 'The Matrix': Fourth movie in the works with Keanu Reeves back as Neo

Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — A fourth movie set in The Matrix universe is officially happening.

Variety reports Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, and Lana Wachowski is on board to write and direct.

Lana and her sister, Lilly, wrote and directed the first three Matrix films: 1999’s The Matrix and 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Lana said in a statement to Variety. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Production will reportedly begin in early 2020.

Reeves should be comfortable revisiting his character in The Matrix, since he recently revisited his assassin character John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and is currently filming a sequel to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, for which he’ll revisit his character Ted “Theodore” Logan.

Carrie-Anne Moss was most recently seen in Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.