'Ready Player One' and 'Tyler Perry's Acrimony' among this weekend's new releases

Tye Sheridan in “Ready Player One”; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Now playing in wide release after opening Thursday:

* Ready Player One — Steven Speiberg directed this sci-fi action adventure about the late creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS — played by Mark Rylance — who leaves his entire fortune to the first person who can find an Easter egg hidden somewhere in the virtual world. Wade Watts — portrayed by Tye Sheridan — becomes an unlikely hero when he joins the quest. Simon Pegg, Lena Waithe and T.J. Miller also star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

Here are the films opening in wide release on Friday:

* Tyler Perry’s Acrimony — Empire and Hidden Figures‘ Taraji P. Henson plays a faithful wife, who becomes enraged when her devious husband’s dreams finally come to fruition. Also starring Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart. Rated R.

[embedded content]

* God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness — The third installment of the God’s Not Dead series focuses on a congregation whose church has burned down, forcing them to rebuild their faith, along with the building. Starring David A.R. White, John Corbett and Jennifer Taylor. Rated PG.

[embedded content]

