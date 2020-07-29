Real-life 'Extraction' – Elsa Pataky escapes flood-stuck van through the window

Steve Granitz/WireImage(AUSTRALIA) — Chris Hemsworth’s latest hit is the Netflix film Extraction — and the title has an ironic twist after his wife, Elsa Pataky, needed to extract herself from a real-life emergency that could have been part of an action movie.

The Fast and Furious actress, who resides in Bryon Park, Australia with Hemsworth and their children, recently documented herself climbing out the window of a van after it got stuck in a flooded area. In a series of Instagram stories, she explained that she was “a bit too optimistic” in thinking that she would make it across without any issues.

In one of the clips, the 41-year-old can be heard saying,”Oh god, oh god, what am I doing?” before she pokes fun at herself by writing, “Great job, Elsa.”

Pataky pans the camera around to show that the flowing water, which is the result of two days of rain, is almost up to the door handles of the vehicle. Eventually, she realizes that the only way out is through the window, so she climbs out and wades across the murky water to meet two of her children who are waiting on the other side.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

By Danielle Long and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.