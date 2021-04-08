‘Rebel’, starring Katey Sagal, kicks off tonight on ABC

ABC/Pamela Littky(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Based on the life of Erin Brockovich, Katey Sagal stars tonight in the series debut of ABC’sRebel.

ABC’s new drama series that has her playing Annie “Rebel” Bello, a legal advocate with no law degree who dedicates herself to fighting for the underdog.

Whether in animated form, as she was in Futurama, or in live-action shows like Sons of Anarchy and now this series, Sagal has a knack for playing strong women. “I don’t know what my secret is,” she laughs to ABC Audio, “but I do seem to have a ‘formidable’ stamp on my head.”

Rebel’s not only street-smart but, like Brockovich, she also has a less-than-modest wardrobe. “To me, that’s one of the things I’m really proud about,” 67-year-old Sagal says. “I really feel great that…we’re showing — I don’t like to say old, I’ll say ‘older women’ are still very viable in many, many ways.”

She adds, “And so you’re seeing sort of a kick-a**, kinda still hot, still sexy, still, you know…older woman.”

The character will stop at nothing to bring corrupt corporations to their knees, but she’s got less of a leg to stand on in her personal life.

“Rebel has a sort of sordid past in that she hasn’t quite been able to keep her personal life together,” Sagal explains. “She’s got a whole bunch of husbands and different kids from each one of them…So all of Rebel’s kids have admiration for her, and a chip on their shoulder about her.”

Rebel, which also stars Andy Garcia and John Corbett, debuts tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino

