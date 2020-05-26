Rebel Wilson reveals her goal weight while undergoing “Year of Health” mission

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Rebel Wilson is proving that once she sets a goal for herself, she sticks to it no matter how ambitious it is.

The Pitch Perfect star on Monday posted a snap of her wearing gym clothes and shared an inspirational message to fans about never giving up.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” Wilson encouraged. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way.”

The 40-year-old then revealed that she is determined to achieve the bold weight loss goal she set for herself at the start of the year.

She admitted, “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s,” which is about 165 pounds.

Rebel’s New Year’s ambitions didn’t stop at fitness goals, she laid out several objectives for her to accomplish by 2021. “Career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year,” she added.

The Australian actress admits, however, that she was well aware of how demanding her journey would be. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs,” she maintained, concluding on a positive note that she will accomplish both because she is “working hard.”

Wilson also challenged fans to tell her their 2020 resolutions, with many commenting that her post motivated them to work on accomplishing their goals.

In addition, fellow Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin humorously noted, “I’m buying whatever you’re selling. Beautiful Rebs!”

By Megan Stone

