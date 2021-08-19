Rebel Wilson shares throwback photo where she was at her “most unhealthiest”

ABC

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her weight loss journey by looking back at how far she’s come since embarking on her “Year of Health” in 2020.

Sharing an undated throwback photo on Instagram on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about where she was emotionally at that moment in time.

“Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest, being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” said Wilson, 41.

The Australian actress explained, “My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.”

“It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active — this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event… despite being in so much pain,” Wilson continued. “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved.”

As for why she wanted to be honest about such a vulnerable moment in her life, the Bridesmaids actress expressed she “wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

“It’s not a race and it’s not a competition — it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU,” Wilson stressed. “So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active!”

