Red light: New York school district bans ‘Squid Game’ Halloween costumes and recess competitions

Costumes emulating both the players and the guards from Netflix’s smash Squid Game are flying off shelves for this Halloween season, but one New York school district has given them the red light.

According to local news site CNY Central News, principals at several upstate New York elementary schools have banned the costumes.

Administrators at Mott Road, Enders Road, and Fayetteville Elementary schools sent emails to parents about the restriction, which also applies to the kids “playing” Squid Game themselves during free time. The breakout South Korean import involves unwilling participants who play kids’ games to win a massive cash prize. But if they lose, they’re executed.

“We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older,” reads the email from Mott Road Elementary school that was apparently not proofread by the English department.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice also issued a message about it, reading in part, “Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school. Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

Looks like the kids will have to save their money from babysitting or paper routes instead of going for that 45.6 billion won cash prize.

