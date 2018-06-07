Reese Witherspoon confirms “Legally Blonde 3” is a go

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — With an Instagram post in which she floats by in an infinity pool, sunning in a bikini in her character Elle Woods’ signature pink, Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that a third Legally Blonde movie is a go.

“It’s true,” Witherspoon captioned the post, adding, #LegallyBlonde3.

Deadline reported earlier this week that the Wrinkle in Time star would re-team with original producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, who, along with original screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, are also close to signing deals.

The plot is being kept secret but will reportedly be “in the spirit” of the 2001 film, in which sorority queen Woods prevailed over the Harvard University establishment who scoffed at the idea of her earning a law degree. A sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, followed in 2003, which saw the newly-minted attorney head to Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.