Reese Witherspoon eats cake and dances in sweat pants to celebrate the first day of school

Reese Witherspoon let fans know that she is doing more than fine now that summer vacation is over.

The Legally Blonde star shared a hilarious life update to her Instagram on Wednesday, where she is fully celebrating the start of the school year.

“When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself,” she wrote in the caption, adding in three cartwheeling emojis.

The video, set to Junior Senior‘s “Move Your Feet,” shows Reese dancing barefoot in her kitchen while wearing a mustard yellow sweat shirt and matching pants.

The actress also pours herself a cup of coffee and flashes a grin from different angles before shoving her bare hand inside a recently made funfetti cake. The video ends with her grinning widely as she shoves the huge hunk of cake into her mouth.

The video’s comment section was filled to the brim with crying laughing emojis, with several coming from famous friends like Diane Keaton, Uzo Aduba and fellow Morning Show co-star Karen Pittman.

In addition, fans also celebrated the official start of school by sharing with Reese how they rejoiced when their kids loaded up on the school bus.

The 45-year-old actress is the mom of three children, 21-year-old Ava Phillippe and 17-year-old Deacon Phillippe, as well as Tennessee James, who is eight.

Reese shares Ava and Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe. She shares Tennessee with husband and producing partner Jim Toth.

