Reese Witherspoon gets no rest in extremely relateable “sick day” photo

(LOS ANGELES) — Anyone who's suffered through a sinus infection knows just how terrible they can be. And, as any mom can tell you, there's no such thing as a sick day when there's small children around.

Reese Witherspoon found that out the hard way after a sinus infection took her out on Tuesday.

The Morning Show star posted a hilariously relateable photo of her attempting to rest up on the couch — complete with a warm cup of tea and cozy blanket — but her seven-year-old Tennessee and two dogs had other ideas.

Witherspoon, who’s wearing a pastel hoodie, stares wryly at the camera as her son wrestles the family dogs right on top of her.

“Is this how you cure a sinus infection?,” Witherspoon sarcastically asks in the caption while using the hashtag “sick day.”

The actress also took to her Instagram stories to field suggestions on how to overcome her illness.

Friends and fans were quick to offer the 43-year-old some sage advice, but the best comment came from daughter Ava Phillippe, who teased, “hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha.”

“Your clothes always make me feel better,” Witherspoon sweetly shot back.

On a lighter note, the Legally Blonde actress looks great even when sick, as actress January Jones helpfully pointed out, “Well at least you look 12.”

