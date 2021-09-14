Reese Witherspoon shares status update on ‘﻿Legally Blonde 3’

ABC

Reese Witherspoon is letting fans know that they have to wait a little while longer to watch Elle Woods and company return to the big screen in Legally Blonde 3. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said that the movie is still very early in its planning stages.

“We don’t have a script yet!,” she exclaimed of the script that is currently being penned by ﻿Mindy Kaling, before assuring, “Mindy’s busy. Mindy’s working hard on it.”

“I know she is. And she and I just love each other,” she continued. “We have a great laugh just thinking about, ‘What would Elle Woods be doing right now?'”

Jennifer Aniston, who joined Witherspoon for the interview to promote their upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s ﻿The Morning Show﻿, also noted that her co-star is also “a little busy.” But the Friends alum appeared intrigued by what a potential Legally Blonde 3 plot would look like, and asked Witherspoon what Elle Woods would be up to nearly 20 years after the second sequel: Red, White and Blonde.

“So many things have changed, but then some things are just so similar,” Reese replied rather cryptically, but refused to delve further.

That led to a hilarious exchange with the possibility of Aniston making a cameo in the upcoming comedy, which ended with her remarking, “I’ll be illegally blonde.”

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde in 2003. A release date for the third Legally Blonde film, which was confirmed by Witherspoon in 2018, has not yet been announced.

