Regal Cinemas announces theater re-openings with ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

HBO Max/Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — For the first time in six months, Cinemark’s Regal Cinemas chain will reopen, following shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline reports the nation’s second largest theater chain will start things off with a limited opening on April 2, with the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong, and will open more theaters across the country timed for the April 16 release of Mortal Kombat.

The trade further reports Regal has inked a deal with Warner Bros., the studio behind both films, to bring all of its 2021 titles to the big screen exclusively for 45 days.

WB announced earlier this year that its entire 2021 slate would simultaneously be released on theaters and HBO Max, including titles like The Suicide Squad and the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

