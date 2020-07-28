Regal Cinemas sets August 21 open following COVID-19 shutdowns

iStock/Vladimir Vladimirov(LOS ANGELES) — Regal Cinemas is opening its doors back up to U.S. moviegoers beginning on August 21, Deadline reports. The major theater chain, along with another, AMC, had shuttered amid the start of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

At the moment its unsure how many of the company’s 549 locations will open up when the time comes — particularly with coronavirus hotspots popping up in California, Florida, and Arizona.

Regal had outlined a series of safety protocols that were established to keep its patrons safe: these included enhanced sanitary measures, and the mandate that its staff and customers wear masks.

Titles currently set to open domestically on August 21 are the mystery thriller Unhinged, which stars Russell Crowe and the horror film Antebellum which stars Janelle Monáe.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.