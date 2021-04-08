Regé-Jean Page is “hurt” over reports he was denied DC role because he’s Black

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX(LOS ANGELES) — Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page has broken his silence in regards to a bombshell report claiming he was rejected from a potential DC television role because of his race.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British-Zimbabwean actor had auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather for the upcoming TV series Krypton, but showrunner Geoff Johns rebuffed the idea because “Superman could not have a Black grandfather.”

When speaking to Johns’ representative, they said the screenwriter was under the impression that fans would have wanted someone who resembled the current Superman, Henry Cavill, but denied the claims about Page.

A day after the report broke, the 31-year-old took to social media to express his disappointment, but did not reference the report directly.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more [to be honest,]” he tweeted Wednesday.

Page maintained that he would not let the report to get the best of him and vowed, “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

Unlike Page, Ray Fisher, a DC actor who played Cyborg in the Justice League film and repeatedly accused Johns and director Joss Whedon of misconduct, also took to Twitter to offer his insight.

“I appreciate Geoff Johns bringing on a crisis team to try to explain away his discriminatory behavior, but his excuses are WEAK,” he said Tuesday. “If Geoff believed fans expected Superman’s grandfather to look like ‘a young Henry Cavill’ — why was he ok with the Zods not resembling Michael Shannon?”

Representatives for both Page and Johns have not provided further comment.