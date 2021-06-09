Regé-Jean Page teases fans for misremembering the iconic “I burn for you” line

Courtesy of Netflix

Attention Bridgerton fans, it turns out that the famous “I burn for you” line wasn’t uttered by Regé-Jean Page like so many had thought. It was actually Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton, who spoke those memorable words.

Page set the record straight while chatting with Variety about the now iconic scene, which occurs during the series’ fifth episode.

“I do not say, ‘I burn for you.’ It’s not my line!” he said with a laugh before clarifying that it was Dynevor’s character who actually delivered the now-famous phrase.

“Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I’ll take as a compliment,” he added.

In any case, those four little words have now become a staple in pop culture thanks to the Netflix series, something that Dynevor never saw coming when she received the script.

“You have no idea what lines people are going to care about,” she explained. “That was surprising to me. It wasn’t like I saw ‘I burn for you’ in the script and was like, ‘This is what people are going to talk about.'”

