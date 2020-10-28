Release date for Aretha Franklin biopic pushed to summer 2021

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The upcoming Aretha Franklin biographical film Respect is the latest in a line of major films to see a delayed release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MGM has announced that the film, starring Jennifer Hudson as Franklin, is being pushed from its January 15, 2021 release date to August 13.

Respect follows Franklin’s journey from her childhood, singing in her church choir, to becoming one of music’s most legendary acts. The film also stars Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald as Franklin’s father and mother, respectively, Marlon Wayans as Franklin’s manager and first husband Ted White, and Marc Maron as Franklin’s legendary producer, Jerry Wexler.

Rounding out the cast is Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Tituss Burgess as the King of Gospel, James Cleveland, and Heather Headley as Clara Ward.

Hudson, who won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in 2007, was personally selected by Franklin for the role. Franklin died in 2018.

Originally scheudled to hit theaters in August 2020, the release date for the biographical film was shuffled several times in response to the pandemic, which has led to the delayed release of dozens of other films.

