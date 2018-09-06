Relive Cookie and Lucious’ roller-coaster romance featured in 'Empire' season five teaser

Fox(LOS ANGELES) — As the September 26 Empire season five broadcast premiere approaches on Fox, a new teaser for the upcoming season traces the emotional roller-coaster relationship of the king and queen of the Lyon family, Lucious and Cookie.

In the season four finale, Cookie, played by Taraji P. Henson, and Lucious, portrayed by Terrence Howard, remarried in a courthouse. In the new teaser, we relive their joy and pain — from meeting as children, to falling in love, to Cookie going to prison for 17 years and then coming back with vengeance. However, through all their pain, Cookie and Lucious were always there for each other.

“Regardless of what has happened between us Cookie, I love you,” Lucious says. “I would trade everything I ever had to make sure I never lose you again.”

Cookie says. “With you by my side, I can get through anything.”

New York City’s Tribeca TV Festival will debut the season five opening episode September 22, followed by a conversation with series star Jussie Smollett. Tickets are available on the festival website.

