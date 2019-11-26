Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tyrese Gibson share their upcoming holiday season plans

ABC/Jeff Niera(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Altered Carbon star Renée Elise Goldsberry is dishing on what she’s most looking forward to during her upcoming break.

Goldsberry tells ABC Audio that she plans to spend some much needed down time with her family and friends.

“My favorite thing to do is be sitting up in my house with a nice glass of wine and a lot of food to snack on, my children running around — maybe downstairs — and good friends having really good conversation,” she says. “It’s literally my favorite thing to do.”

“And that’s what I’m going to do this holiday season, I’ll be with friends,” she continues. “I’ll be with family. I’ll be laughing. I’ll be talking. And I’ll be, you know, letting my kids stay up way too late.”

While the Waves star plans to take it easy this holiday season, another film star, Tyrese Gibson, says he’s still figuring it out.

“Definitely…got some family plans,” Gibson says when asked how he’ll spend his Thanksgiving. “I don’t really know what they are right now.”



However, the Black and Blue star does note that because of his wife, Samantha, and his infant daughter Soraya, this year will undoubtedly be a special one.



“But we going to do something,” Gibson continues. “Because…God’s favor has been unbearable. It’s been real.”



Waves and Black and Blue are currently in select theaters.

