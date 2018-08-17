Renée Zellweger to star in new Netflix show, “What/If”

JB Lacroix/ Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Renée Zellweger is heading to Netflix.

The actress will be starring a new drama series called What/If, set to debut on the streaming site in 2019.

The show, described as a “social thriller,” is about newlyweds in a financial bind, who find themselves tempted into a lucrative but ethically questionable offer from a powerful woman. Zellweger will be playing a character named Anne.

The series is intended to focus on a different morality issue each season, exploring the consequences of “acceptable people doing unacceptable things,” and how one decision can change the course of your entire life.

In addition to this new TV project, Zellweger has some movies in the pipeline, including Here and Now with Sarah Jessica Parker, due out in November and the Judy Garland biopic Judy, set for release sometime next year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.